Kelce is now one of the top 3 receivers in NFL Playoff history after passing Gronkowski as the two share the third spot. Check here his new record and who is at the front of the line.

While the Kansas City Chiefs are playing the 2023 AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead, records keep breaking and Kelce recently broke one.

Kelce was one of the most anticipated players to play for the AFC game title, but it was rumored that he was injured (back pain) and it was likely that he would be under 'questionable' status for the championship game.

Patrick Mahomes knows that Kelce is one of his best receivers and without him the Chiefs are unlikely to win big games like the Super Bowl.

What record did Travil Kelce break during the 2023 AFC Championship game?

During his first catch of the game Kelce broke a has that he shared with Rob Gronkowski, both in third place for the top receiving yards for a player during the postseason, he and Gronk had 1,389 yards. But now Kelce is alone in the third spot and he is the Tight End with the most receiving yards in NFL Playoff history.

Top 3 players with most receiving yards in NFL Playoffs history:

- Jerry Rice (2,245 yds)

- Julian Edelman (1,442 yds)

-Travis Kelce (1,390+)

Note: (to be updated after the game ends)

Travis Kelce won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2019, Kelce was also a four-time First-team All-Pro (2016, 2018, 2020, 2022), he has played seven times in the Pro Bowl and if the Chiefs don't win the conference championship game it is likely that he will play in the 2023 Pro Bowl game.