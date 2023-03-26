The defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs are thinking about next season. They had important departures at wide receiver, but head coach Andy Reid selected the player he wants to step up to help Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs displayed their full offensive potential in the second half of their Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Andy Reid had a perfect gameplan, and Patrick Mahomes executed it marvelously. Although now they will be needing more production from one player.

The discussion last offseason turned around the blockbuster trade Kansas City made back then. Shipping their main playmaker Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins was surely a hard decision, but it didn’t have the impact that everyone was expecting.

Mahomes was more than fine even without a first-team All-Pro WR like Hill. He won the NFL MVP for the second time in his career, and even better is that the team had the ultimate success. This time they will have to replace yet another pass-catcher.

Andy Reid puts some pressure on a young wide receiver

Free agency left Kansas City without JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman. Smith-Schuster signed with the New England Patriots, while Hardman chose the New York Jets. Despite showing that Mahomes could make any wide receive look productive, the Chiefs will need more contribution from other pieces. The player selected by Reid is the 54th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft Skyy Moore.