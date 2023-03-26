The Kansas City Chiefs displayed their full offensive potential in the second half of their Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Andy Reid had a perfect gameplan, and Patrick Mahomes executed it marvelously. Although now they will be needing more production from one player.
The discussion last offseason turned around the blockbuster trade Kansas City made back then. Shipping their main playmaker Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins was surely a hard decision, but it didn’t have the impact that everyone was expecting.
Mahomes was more than fine even without a first-team All-Pro WR like Hill. He won the NFL MVP for the second time in his career, and even better is that the team had the ultimate success. This time they will have to replace yet another pass-catcher.
Andy Reid puts some pressure on a young wide receiver
Free agency left Kansas City without JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman. Smith-Schuster signed with the New England Patriots, while Hardman chose the New York Jets. Despite showing that Mahomes could make any wide receive look productive, the Chiefs will need more contribution from other pieces. The player selected by Reid is the 54th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft Skyy Moore.
"We are expecting Skyy Moore to step up. We'll just see how everything else works. We got the same guys coming back that we had, and we like that group with the exception of JuJu. Mecole was banged up a little bit so he didn't have a chance to play as much as he would have wanted. We'll work out the thing without JuJu. Somebody will have to step up and take that spot", Reid said in an interview with Steve Wyche of NFL Network.