In the wake of the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game suspension, a potential AFC championship game between Buffalo and Kansas City would be played at a neutral site. Here's what Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes had to say about it.

The best moment of the year is upon us. With the regular season on the books, the stage is set for the 2023 NFL playoffs. Once again, Patrick Mahomes will try and lead the Chiefs to a deep run—and hopefully, to another Super Bowl.

Kansas City extended its supremacy in the AFC West, clinching the division title for the seventh straight year. The Chiefs conceded just three defeats in the regular season, making their way to the postseason with five consecutive wins under their belt.

Therefore, Mahomes and company are heavily favored to go far in their conference, and a championship showdown against the Bills could be on the cards. In the event they meet, the game would take place at a neutral site. However, the Chiefs QB believes this would equally affect everyone, not just his team.

Patrick Mahomes addresses potential Bills game at neutral site

“Nothing was going to be fair for anybody, I don’t think,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s a situation that we never have encountered before, but at the end of the day, man, I was so happy that Damar [Hamlin] was doing better and that’s the most important stuff. And so him doing better and him being in a better spot, we were ready to do whatever scenario was going to happen.

“So, if that was neutral site, if that was going there [to Buffalo], whatever it was, we were just ready to go out there and play. But we have to win that first game first so let’s worry about whoever we play in that first round, or that first round for us.”

Though many expect the Chiefs to make at least the championship game, Mahomes is right in not letting the hype go over his head. Kansas City will first have to take down either the Chargers or Jaguars to challenge for the AFC title.