The stakes will be high when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the super Wild Card weekend. Ahead of Monday night's showdown, LB Micah Parsons sent a warning to the rest of the league.

The stage is set for the most anticipated moment of the year. The regular season is part of the past, now it's time for the 2023 NFL playoffs. The postseason starts with a super Wild Card weekend that will include a blockbuster Monday night showdown between the Cowboys and Buccaneers.

Dallas has punched its ticket to the playoffs with a 12-5 record, finishing behind the No.1 seeded Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East. On the other hand, Tom Brady and company clinched the NFC South with an 8-9 record.

However, one of the things Brady pointed out ahead of this game is that the regular season not always says something, what matters is who wins the game. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons knows how different the playoffs are, and made a vow to play at his best.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons warns playoffs will be his best games

“Honestly, I feel like as far as we go, these are going to be my best games," Parsons said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "That’s just because I want it. Regular season is cool. You guys get all hyped up. But this is where legends are made.”

“I feel like I’ve hit my second wind. I feel better now than I have the past couple weeks, just because of how anxious and excited I am," Parsons added, via The Athletic's John Machota.

Not only has Parsons been instrumental in the Cowboys' road to the playoffs, he was also one of the best defensive players in the league in 2022. Now, we'll have to wait and see whether he keeps up with his great level in the postseason.