Ezekiel Elliot had never been through this during his pro NFL career, it's kind of historic, but at the same time there's a good reason why he missed the first six offensive snaps.

Dallas Cowboys are doing everything right, the 2022 NFL season could be more special than they think, but there is still one last step and that is to overcome the curse of the playoffs.

So far the Cowboys' record is 9-3-0 overall with a recent Week 13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts 54-19. The Cowboys will get around 12 wins at the end of the regular season.

The last time the Cowboys lost a game was during Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers 28-31 (OT). They look good to reach the 2022 playoffs.

Why Ezekiel Elliot was sidelined against the Colts?

Ezekiel Elliot did play during the Week 13 game against the Indianapolis Colts, but during the first offensive snaps he was sidelined due to a disciplinary reason. Elliot missed the first six snaps. This was revelead by Cowboys' owner, Jerry Jones, after the game was over.

But the good news is that Elliot was productive during the game against the Colts, he scored a touchdown and multiple rushes that were key to the Cowboys' 50+ points.

Another point in Elliot's favor is that he praised Tony Pollard after the Week 13 game saying: “I truly believe our team is better off when (Tony Pollard) is getting his touches…He's so explosive…Last year, I had to really come around to it and it definitely was a little hard at first but at the end of the day what's important is the team.”