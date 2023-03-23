DeAndre Hopkins could be moving on from the Arizona Cardinals this year. Amid his trade rumors, the wide receiver has sent a cryptic message to Super Bowl LVIII contenders that could seal the deal soon.

In 2020, Hopkins was traded by the Houston Texans to the Cardinals in a blockbuster move. He was expected to be the top wide receiver Arizona was looking for, but he hasn't lived up to the expectations.

After three seasons with the Cardinals, it seems like Hopkins is ready to play for his third NFL team. Now, he has shared a cryptic message on social media that could mean where he's going this year.

DeAndre Hopkins post on social media a cryptic message amid his trade rumors

The Arizona Cardinals seem to be open to trade DeAnde Hopkins for the 2023 season. According to reports, the NFC West squad wants at least a second round pick for the wide receiver in order to let him leave.

Apparently, there are multiple teams interested in the 2013 27-overall pick. However, Hopkins has a no-trade clause contract, which means he controls where he can land.

Now, he has shared a message that could give some insight into where he's planning to play. On his Instagram account, Hopkins posted a story with the song "Buffalo Soldier" by Bob Marley & The Wailers. Fans immediately started wondering if this means he wants to join Josh Allen and the Bills in 2023.

Rumors say the Bills are really interested in Hopkins. If this trade goes through, Buffalo would have two top wide receivers as DeAndre would join Steffon Diggs to be Josh Allen's targets next year.