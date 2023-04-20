The Cleveland Browns set a precedent when they signed Deshaun Watson to that massive contract extension. Notably, it might have hurt Lamar Jackson's chances of getting the deal he wants.

Jackson is reportedly asking for the same kind of contract as Watson has. The only problem is that some around the league weren't convinced of Deshaun's contract either, and Jackson's history of injuries only makes matters more complicated.

Watson unknowingly made it nearly impossible for Jackson to get his market's worth. So, when asked about his colleague's contract situation, the Clemson product shared his honest thoughts.

Deshaun Watson Shares His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson's Contract

"From the outside looking in, I hope he gets what he wants," Watson said. "Like I said, I never talk to him about it, so I can’t speak on his business side. But he’s a great player. And he’s going to be — if he’s back in Baltimore, he’s going to be special for them. And if it’s somewhere else, he’s going to be special for that organization.

“He’s a talent that the NFL needs," continued Watson. "And we love to see him, watch him play — unless we’re playing against him. But I hope he gets what he wants and what he deserves. And I think he deserves everything, all of it."

The Baltimore Ravens need Jackson on the gridiron to be at their best. They were quite mediocre with Tyler Huntley under center, and not many guys can produce at Jackson's level in today's game.

But chances are that he'll have to meet his team in the middle to reach an agreement. His market has been quite slow, and it doesn't seem like that's going to change for the foreseeable future.