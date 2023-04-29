The way Brock Purdy played last year added importance to the title of Mr. Irrelevant. In 2023 that tag went to a defensive lineman picked by the Los Angeles Rams as the 259th selection. Check out Desjuan Johnson’s age, height, weight, college stats, and social media.

The first round of the NFL Draft is usually where the biggest stars are found. Teams will do their best to make sure they hit on those picks for what it could mean for the future of the franchise. However, every selection matters when building a team.

San Francisco proved that last season with Brock Purdy. The quarterback was the 262nd pick in 2022, but his level of play took the 49ers all the way to the NFC Championship game. His emergence as a starting quarterback shows that there is talent across the board.

Although he is not the only Mr. Irrelevant that made a name for himself. Another active player that became a very valuable pick was kicker Ryan Succop picked by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009. Succop won the Super Bowl in the 2020 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers alongside Tom Brady.

How old is Desjuan Johnson?

Desjuan Johnson is 23 years old. He was born on September 3, 1999. His place of birth was Detroit, Michigan, United States.

How tall is Desjuan Johnson?

Desjuan Johnson is 6’2” tall.

How much does Desjuan Johnson weight?

Desjuan Johnson weighs 285 lbs.

Desjuan Johnson’s college stats

Desjuan Johnson played in Toledo for five seasons. The defensive lineman finished his career with a total of 54 games, including 31 starts. Johnson ended with 210 combined tackles, 47 tackle-for-loss, and 15 sacks there. In 2022 alone he had 16.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, and one interception in 14 games. He was also selected as a First Team All-MAC.

Does Desjuan Johnson have any social media?

Desjuan Johnson is at @desjuanj on Instagram, where he has 13,400 followers. He is also at @DesjuanJ on Twitter, with near 1,000 followers.