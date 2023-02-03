Diana Flores will be a very important part of the 2023 Pro Bowl. Read here to find out more details about her such as age, height, flag football career, nationality and social media.

The 2023 edition of the Pro Bowl has a lot of changes. For the first time ever, the main event will consist of 7 on 7 flag-football games and we already had a skills competition during the week in Las Vegas. The traditional AFC-NFC regular matchup is officially gone.

It's important to remember that Peyton Manning is the head coach of the American Football Conference and his brother Eli is in charge of the National Football Conference. Considering flag football takes the main stage, the NFL had an extaordinary idea to reward the effort of young female stars in this discipline. They will be offensive coordinators.

Diana Flores will call the plays for the AFC in the coaching staff of Peyton Manning. Continue reading to find out more details about her life such as age, height, flag football career, nationality and social media.

How old is Diana Flores?

Diana Flores is 24 years old. Since she was a child, Flores was helped by her family to play flag football. When she was only 8-years old, Diana Flores got enrolled in the team of the National Politechnical Institute (Instituto Politecnico Nacional). When she was only 16 years old, Flores started playing for the national team.

What is Diana Flores' height?

Diana Flores is 5 ft 3 in (around 1.60 m). Before turning all her attention to flag football, Flores practiced dance and ballet as a little girl.

What is Diana Flores' nationality?

Diana Flores is Mexican and she's one of the best players of flag football in the country. One of those impressive examples came in 2012. She was only 14-years old and was named to play for North Penn high school in Pennsylvania. They won a regional championship organized by the NFL.

Diana Flores: What's her flag football career?

Diana Flores has been a member of the Mexican national team since 2014. In the World Games 2022 at Birmingham, Alabama, she was one of the best quarterbacks in the tournament helping Mexico to win the gold medal. Her performance in the final against the United States was sensational: 210 yards and four touchdowns.

Does Diana Flores have any social media?

Diana Flores is on Instagram at @dianaflres33, where she has almost 61,000 followers and close to 300 posts. Her popularity went over the top on social media after Mexico won the flag football tournament in the World Games 2022 at Birmingham, Alabama. In Twitter, Diana Flores can be found at @diana_flores 33