This year will be very different for Derek Carr. The quarterback is set to leave the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2023 NFL season, but before that happens, he will play his last game as a member of the team in the 2023 Pro Bowl.

The 2022 NFL season was not the best in Derek Carr's career. He couldn't guide the Raiders to the Playoffs and the team even benched him for the last two games of the campaign.

Why was Derek Carr selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games?

In the first list, Carr wasn't included for the AFC squad. But now he has replaced Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow and will be part of the team for this weekend's activities.

This could probably be the last time Derek Carr partners up with Davante Adams, who will also be playing for the AFC. Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs and AJ Cole are other teammates who will be meeting the quarterback in the Pro Bowl.