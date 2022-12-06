Peyton and Eli Manning were two of the most successful brothers in history of the NFL. Now, they are set to make a return to football in a game between AFC and NFC teams.

The Manning brothers made history in the NFL and everyone will remember them as two of the greatest quarterbacks the league has seen. Now, Peyton and Eli are set to return for an AFC vs NFC game that will definitely bring tons of emotions for the fans.

Peyton Manning is probably one of the greatest quarterbacks in history. He retired after winning one Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and one more with the Denver Broncos.

On the other hand is Eli, his younger brother and also known as 'Tom Brady's nightmare'. He won two Super Bowls witht the New York Giants against the New England Patriots and of course he's not welcomed in Boston.

Peyton and Eli Manning return to the NFL for an AFC vs. NFC game

Peyton Manning had a great run in the AFC with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos, while Eli did the same in the NFC with the New York Giants. Now, it is time for another matchup between these brothers.

During Week 13's Monday nigh Manningcast, the brothers announced they will be coaches in the next Pro Bowl. Eli will lead the NFC team, while Peyton will do it for the AFC squad.

The head coaches will select the 44 players that will play in Las Vegas next February. Of course they'll have other coaches to help them, but the'll be announced in the coming weeks.