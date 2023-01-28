In the NFL playoffs, the Chiefs host the Bengals. Read here to check out what happens if Kansas City win over Cincinnati in the AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs are trying to reach the Super Bowl for a third time in a span of only four years. Kansas City had another remarkable season with a 14-3 record and last week eliminated the Jaguars in the Divisional round. However, all their hopes rely on that injured ankle of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs are the first team in NFL history to host five consecutive AFC Championship games.

Meanwhile, the Bengals are on an impressive ten-game winning streak. In the Divisional round, Cincinnati went to Buffalo and dominated the Bills. Now, the Bengals are trying to reach the Super Bowl for a second straight season. This a rematch of last year's AFC Championship game when Cincinnati won on the road over Kansas City 27-24 in overtime.

So, Chiefs and Bengals face off again to fight for the AFC title with a ticket to the Super Bowl on the line. Read here to find out what happens if Kansas City win over Cincinnati in the AFC Championship game.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship game?

If the Chiefs win over the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, Cincinnati and Joe Burrow will be officially eliminated. Then, after winning the conference, Kansas City would go to the Super Bowl and their next rival could be the Philadelphia Eagles or the San Francisco 49ers.

In case the Chiefs beat the Bengals, they would be playing on their fifth Super Bowl in franchise history. Kansas City hoisted the trophy on Super Bowl IV winning over the Vikings and on Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers.

The Chiefs lost Super Bowl I with the Green Bay Packers and Super Bowl LV facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to be played on Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.