One of the most controversial plays during the Super Bowl 2023 was James Bradberry's holding penalty on JuJu Smith-Schuster, so now the Philadelphia Eagles player got real on the refs' call.

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl 2023, but their title was very close to not happen. At the end of the game, James Bradberry had a holding penalty called against him, so now the Philadelphia Eagles player adressed this controversial decision by the refs.

With the game tied 35-35 and with less than 2 minutes left in the 4th quarter, everything seemed to lead to a overtime at Arizona. Unfortunately for James Bradberry, Eagles' cornerback, a play by him changed the whole scenario for his team.

Facing a third-and-8 situation, Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' quarterback, threw a pass looking for JuJu Smith-Schuster, but it was overthrown. The refs then called a holding penalty by James Bradberry, which fans thought it was a huge controversial decision by them.

James Bradberry confesses holding JuJu Smith-Schuster's jersey during the Super Bowl 2023

The end of the Super Bowl 2023 was an absolut nightmare for Philadelphia's defense, but specially for James Bradberry. The cornerback was called for a holding penalty on JuJu Smith-Schuster and, despite what the fans thought, he has now confessed his crime.

"I pulled on his jersey. They called it. I was hoping they would let it ride," Bradberry said, via CBS Sports. Of course fans talked about this penalty as for some of them it was not enough to call it, but now the cornerback revealed what he did.

That penalty gave Kansas City another one-and-ten at the end of the game. The Chiefs last drive ended in a successful field goal to end the game with a 38-35 score for them and win their third Vince Lombardi trophy.

Bradberry will definitely remember this play forever.