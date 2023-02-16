The Philadelphia Eagles have just been defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, but now there are other problems they have to solve. Head coach Nick SIrianni has started the search to complete his staff after losing both coordinators.

Every team that gets to the Super Bowl has to make important decisions afterwards. In this case, the Philadelphia Eagles were so good last season that both of its coordinators were hired by other franchises to be their head coaches. This has Nick Sirianni already looking for their replacements.

The leap Jalen Hurts had in his third year had everybody praising offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. Hurts truly played at an MVP level throughout the season and did so in the Super Bowl as well, so it wasn’t a surprise other team showed interest in him. Steichen ended up leaving to become the new head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

The defense was dominant to the point where they had historical numbers. Especially in the sacks column they finished first in the league, therefore the coordinator also received offers. For Johnathan Gannon the team that he will be leading now is the Arizona Cardinals.

Who will be the new Philadelphia Eagles play-caller?

Sirianni spoke in a press conference about where the search to complete the staff will start. Eagles head coach explained that the people already there are those who will have the best opportunity to fill in those roles, without ruling out an outside hiring. That means position coaches look primed to get promoted to the top role in each unit. "I feel like we have a lot of good in-house options, which is always going to be where to start", he said.

Although there was something important he said on the play-calling. Steichen was in charge of that last year, so his void is meaningful for how key that task is. Philadelphia’s coach was clear saying the next person there will take over those duties instead of him.