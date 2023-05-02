With Jordan Love set to take over the Green Bay Packers' offense, HC Matt LaFleur knew extending his contract was an easy decision.

It's the dawn of a new era for theGreen Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers is no longer with the team, so it'll be up to Jordan Love to prove that he's their guy for the future, even if he has some big shoes to fill.

The front office and coaching staff have raved about Love's progress throughout the offseason. They have full confidence in him, as they just showed by signing him to a very lucrative one-year contract extension.

So, now that Love has earned the first big payday of his career, HC Matt LaFleur believes he's ready to take a step forward and prove that he's got what it takes to be a star in the National Football League.

Jordan Love Is 'The Guy In Charge Now,' Says Matt LaFleur

“So, I think he definitely understands that he’s the guy in charge, he’s going to be the guy in the huddle and he’s got to be an extension of us. And we’re excited for him," LaFLeur said.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in him," the coach added. "I think he showed it just in the limited action he did last year and just the ability to step in there and the moment was not too big for him. You could see that. He was super poised. And that, quite frankly, gave us the confidence we needed to see from him.”

“It is hard to lead when you’re not the guy, and he knows he’s the guy now,” LaFleur said. “First of all, he’s earned the respect by his actions — the way he works — from all his teammates, I would say. And I’m excited for him. I think it’s going to be a process, but one I know that he can handle.”

Going from one Hall of Famer QB to another comes with a lot of pressure, so Love won't have it easy at first. But hey, they said the same thing about Aaron Rodgers, and he turned out pretty well...