Now that former San Diego State punter Matt Araiza has been fully exonerated, any team in the NFL could give him a chance to suit up.

The Buffalo Bills took punter Matt Araiza in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he wasn't even able to suit up for the organization. He was facing allegations of sexual assault, and the team 'mutually agreed' to part ways with him while he cleared the situation.

The San Diego State star went to great lengths to try and clean his name. And now, new evidence revealed that he allegedly even wasn't at the place where the events took place, meaning he won't be criminally prosecuted.

So, with his reputation still on the line, the Punt God — as he was called during his days in college — is now looking to get another chance of making an NFL roster, sharing a statement to thank the prosecutors for his exoneration.

Matt Araiza Releases Statement After Exoneration

(Transcript via Matt Araiza)

“I am aware that the facts of this case have been made public. I am deeply gratified for the thorough work of the DA’s office in San Diego and for all the witnesses that were willing to come forward and tell the truth. I am thankful that the facts of this case as provided by the witnesses will prove that what I have been saying from the beginning is, in fact, the truth.

I can only hope that now people will assess me on the facts and not what was falsely claimed in both the civil suit and in the press.

I am beyond thankful for the unwavering support of both my family and friends. They have been a rock in what has been a very dark eight months for me. However, now that the truth is out, I am amazed by the thousands of emails and tweets supporting me. It has truly been a blessing to know so many people have now judged me by the facts.”

So, technically, the 'Punt God' is now a free agent and eligible to sign with any NFL team of his choosing. Now, whether he'll get another shot in the league or not remains to be seen, but technically, there's no reason not to sign him.