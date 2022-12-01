Antonio Brown's problems outside the football field have just increased. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver has evaded an arrest warrant for domestic violence and didn't care about the police knocking on his door.

Antonio Brown evades arrest warrant even though the police knew his location

According to FOX 13 reporter Aaron Mesmer, police arrived this December 1st to Antonio Brown's house at South Tampa to serve an arrest warrant for domestic violence involving his ex-fiancée.

The reports say that Antonio Brown refused to receive this arrest warrant even though it was clear that he was home. Police left in a very bizarre move as it is mandatory for them to stay until he receives it if they can prove he was home.

"It's not uncommon for police to leave after trying to issue a warrant if they don't want to escalate things, can't physically see him in the home or are negotiating a surrender behind the scenes," said a legal expert to FOX 13.

According to Tampa Bay police, the arrest warrant was issued to the 34-year-old after a discussion that turned physical on Monday. His ex-fiancée claims Antonio brown threw a shoe at her.

"The suspect exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail," the Tampa police report stated. "The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head. The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers. The suspect also during this incident attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim."

After Antonio Brown didn't open the door to the police, officers reported that they tried to reach him "multiple times", but the 34-year-old gave no answer to them.