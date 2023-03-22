Gisele Bundchen revealed she watched the Bucs loss to the Cowboys in the Wild Card round, blaming Tom Brady's teammates for how wrong the quarterback's final game went.

Even though he made a strong case to be considered the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady's final game in the NFL wasn't as great as his career. The Buccaneers had barely made the playoffs and their hopes didn't last long, losing to the Cowboys 31-14 in the Wild Card round.

Since Tampa Bay entered the postseason with a losing record, it wasn't exactly a surprise. Besides, Brady had never looked like his true self in the entire 2022 season, so it was just an inevitable ending to a forgettable year.

What we didn't know by then was that it would be the final game in his career. Brady announced his retirement a few weeks after the defeat, clarifying this time there was no turning back. Despite being divorced, Gisele Bundchen was rooting for Brady and blamed his teammates for how wrong things went in that loss.

Gisele Bundchen blames Bucs' OL for Tom Brady's disappointing final game

The Brazilian model, whose divorce from Brady made headlines during the season, gave an interview to Vanity Fair just days after the Bucs' loss to Dallas that was released on Wednesday.

“It was tough, but you know what?” Let’s just be honest. It’s a team sport and you can’t play alone. I think he did great under the circumstances that he had. I mean, he had no offensive line," Bundchen said.

“Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,” she added. “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

Bundchen had already blamed Brady's teammates when the Giants beat the Patriots in the 2012 Super Bowl, but it's surprising she did it again when he's no longer her husband. However, it's certainly refreshing to see they're still in good terms after a divorce.