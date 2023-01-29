Stetson Bennett is the Georgia Bulldogs' former quarterback and current CFP Champion after an incredible season where he set multiple records as college football player.

Bad news for the Bulldogs as their former quarterback and two time CFP winner Stetson Bennett was recently arrested for public intoxication.

The Bulldogs won the 2023 CFP against TCU 65-7 in what was a display of near-perfect, unstoppable offensive power. In addition, the Bulldogs established a back-to-back record.

Stetson Bennett is a top college quarterback but it is unlikely that he will be drafted in the upcoming NFL Draft but some NFL team could use him as a backup in the upcoming 2023 season.

Will Stetson Bennett be sentenced to jail for public intoxication?

Stetson Bennett was arrested early Sunday, January 29 in Dallas, Texas on a charge of Public Intoxication. The Texas penal code classifies such arrests as Class C misdemeanor and carries a $500 fine (first time conviction, Penal Code Section 49.02) without jail time but with a permanent criminal conviction record.

It is unlikely that Bennett will ruin his upcoming NFL career due to this small incident but he will have to be more careful during the rest of the year as the NFL teams are monitoring his behavior.

It is not the first time that a college quarterback has been arrested, in 2022, Coastal Carolina' Bryce Carpenter was arrested for assault and battery.