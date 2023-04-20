The rumors of Tom Brady coming back from retirement will not cease since he already did that once. Now he was asked about potentially unretiring to play for the Miami Dolphins.

It was shocking when Tom Brady announced his retirement earlier this year. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was still looking like a top quarterback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so it was surprising when he posted a video on social media explaining his decision.

But the NFL has already gone through that process in 2022. Brady said he was retiring back then, although around one month later he confirmed he was coming back. That’s why the speculations will continue to appear until the season effectively begins.

A franchise like the San Francisco 49ers has always been linked to him since he was a fan of the team growing up. Las Vegas Raiders were the other top landing spot for him. However, the Miami Dolphins are the third team that has been interested in signing the quarterback.

Tom Brady rumors: Could the quarterback play for the Dolphins?

There was a serious accusation made by then head coach Brian Flores about the team’s owner Stephen Ross. Part of that lawsuit included a tampering allegation from Flores stating that Ross wanted him to meet with Brady when he was playing for the New England Patriots. This whole situation never materialized since the former 199th pick ended up in Tampa Bay.

The rumors that link him to Miami haven’t stopped, though. In an appearance he made at an event in that city, he was asked about unretiring to play for the Dolphins. Far from taking the question in a bad way, Brady gave an interesting answer.

"I will say, now that I'm not affiliated with any team anymore, even though I have strong ties with a couple of teams, I do have some friends on the Dolphins that I really like. I wouldn't say I necessarily root for them all the time, but I root for my friends to do well and several of them play for Miami", Brady said, via Brendan Kaminsky.