There was a report on Friday saying that Los Angeles is ready to move on from Jalen Ramsey. It could be surprising to trade an elite cornerback to another team, but the franchise is clearly staring over. Check out the top landing spot for Rams CB.

Earlier in the week Jalen Ramsey was in the news for the rumors of a potential trade to the Detroit Lions. All that talk started just as an hypothetical situation because Amon-Ra St. Brown tried to recruit him. Although days later a new report states that the Los Angeles Rams are ready to move the CB.

“The Rams have had trade talks about six-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey and league sources now believe it’s very likely Ramsey is dealt in coming weeks”, posted Tom Pelissero of NFL Network on his Twitter account. That information sparked a lot of speculation as to where he could go.

Ramsey has been a top cornerback since he was drafted. The Jacksonville Jaguars took him with the 5th overall pick in 2016, but he was traded to Los Angeles in 2019. He can be a difference-maker for any defense, so there will be plenty of teams interested in him.

What is Jalen Ramsey’s salary and cap hit?

The reason behind this potential trade is only financial. The Rams are trying to make space in their salary cap starting with the release of Bobby Wagner. Ramsey signed a five-year deal worth 100 million dollars in 2020, meaning he won’t be cheap. His cap hit if he stays in Los Angeles would be $25.200.000, according to Spotrac. The team would save 5.6 million if he is traded now.

Potential landing spots for Jalen Ramsey

3- New York Giants

There are other priorities for New York in the coming weeks. Trying to keep both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley is their goal after the season they had, but in case they can’t get it done they will have cap space to work with. Even getting long-term deals could still give them room to acquire talent. The Giants don’t have any reliable cornerback in the roster, although that could change if they land Ramsey.

2- Cincinnati Bengals

The cornerback will want to go to a Super Bowl contender if traded. The Bengals proved the last two years that they are very close, and Ramsey might help them get there. Cincinnati will have to make some decisions with the probable extensions of Joe Burrow and maybe even Tee Higgins, but they should have enough space to make a move.

1- Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas rank third in the NFL when it comes to cap space. Releasing Derek Carr created a need at quarterback, although it also gave the franchise flexibility. The Raiders have been one of the worst defenses in the league for a long time, so fixing this side of the ball would help the new signal-caller. Having a high-profile player in Las Vegas makes too much sense for them to take a shot at getting him.