Jason Kelce might consider a shocking decision with the Eagles after a very emotional loss in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs.

The Philadelphia Eagles had a remarkable season after a 14-3 record and came back to the Super Bowl amid a successful rebuilding process led by head coach Nick Sirianni and franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts. In the NFL playoffs, the Eagles dominated the Giants and the 49ers, but fell short in the big game against the Chiefs.

In a thrilling 38-35 loss in the Super Bowl, Philadelphia showed that they have all the material to be a contender for years to come. One of those key pieces for the future is definitely All-Pro center Jason Kelce. However, at 35-years old, nothing is guaranteed.

That's why, after a very emotional game facing his brother Travis, Jason Kelce could take a shocking decision regarding his future with the Philadelphia Eagles. Read here to find out all the details.

Jason Kelce could opt for retirement after Super Bowl loss

Following Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Jason Kelce, the best center in the NFL, hasn't ruled out the possibility of retirement after an illustrious career during 12 seasons. Kelce spoke about his future in the New Heights podcast that shares with his brother, Travis.

"Man, I really can't answer that right now (his future with the Eagles). No chance. We'll answer that soon enough, I guess. I don't know the answer to that right now. So I can't answer it. I do know it was a lot of fun this year. I had an amazing team and time doing this show with my brother, so we'll see. I'm gonna let the batteries recharge. I'm exhausted, man. It's a long season, mentally, physically, emotionally drained, and I'm gonna let all that kinda recover before we decide on that."

Jason Kelce admitted that it was a very special game for his entire family. "Ironically, you lose the Super Bowl and you're crying after the game. They're not tears of sadness, they're tears of joy. The moment I saw or mom is when I got really emotional It was so awesome. I knew it was awesome for her. She was on top of the world all week. It was an awesome moment."