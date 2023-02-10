Kansas City will have to defeat Philadelphia if they want the title. There will be a lot of important pieces for the Chiefs to take down the Eagles, with JuJu Smith-Schuster being one of them. Check out what is the salary of the wide receiver.

The Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will have a ton of stars that could win the game. Eagles’ Jalen Hurts or the MVP Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs should be the main difference-makers, but they won’t be alone. JuJu Smith-Schuster appears as one of the potential wild cards.

It has not been a very good season for the wide receiver. His career began greatly in the Pittsburgh Steelers playing opposite Antonio Brown, although when the veteran was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders his production as the most targeted player diminished. Smith-Schuster hasn’t been the same he was in his first years in the league.

Last offseason he made the decision to join Kansas City in free agency. He was a wanted piece for the franchise one season before, but this time they were able to make a deal done. The wide receiver should be cleared to play after exiting the game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an injury.

How much does JuJu Smith-Schuster make?

The wide receiver finished his rookie contract with the Steelers after 2020, although he chose to return to Pittsburgh for one more year. His production dipped considerably in a stagnant offense led by retiring quarterback Ben Roethlisberger mainly for a shoulder injury that only had him playing five weeks. For his potential he could still strike a deal with Kansas City despite having rejected them the previous offseason.

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs worth $3.760.000, according to Spotrac. He had other incentives that gave him 1.5 million for having at least 65 receptions, another 1.5 million for reaching the 900 yards mark, and an extra 1.5 million regarding playing time. The wide receiver missed a million dollars for winning the AFC Championship because he didn’t play on 50% of the snaps.