The defending champions want to win a back-to-back title but with their 2023 schedule things could get complicated. Check here all the dates and games.

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to play their 54th season in the NFL, they are the defending champions after winning Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

Patrick Mahomes is healthy and it is very likely that he is determined to win a back-to-back title but it will all depend on how his offense line reacts during the 2023 season.

During the 2023 NFL Draft the Chiefs selected seven players, most of them defensive players, the only drafted wide receiver was Rashee Rice from SMU.

Kansas City Chiefs' Games and Dates for the 2023 NFL Season

The first game of the season for the Chiefs will be on September 7 against the Detroit Lions at home in what is the official KICK OFF of the 2023 NFL Season.

Week Date Time (ET) Opponent Venue TV Stream 1 September 7 8:20 PM Detroit Lions Arrowhead Stadium NBC Fubo 2 September 17 1:00 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Bank Field CBS 3 September 24 4:25 PM Chicago Bears Arrowhead Stadium Fox 4 October 1 8:20 PM at New York Jets MetLife Stadium NBC 5 October 8 4:25 PM at Minnesota Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium CBS 6 October 12 8:15 PM Denver Broncos* Arrowhead Stadium ----- Prime Video 7 October 22 4:25 PM Los Angeles Chargers* Arrowhead Stadium CBS Fubo 8 October 29 4:25 PM at Denver Broncos* Empower Field CBS 9 November 5 9:30 AM Miami Dolphins Deutsche Bank Park NFLN 10 Bye Week 11 November 20 8:15 PM Philadelphia Eagles Arrowhead Stadium ESPN/ABC

ESPN+ Fubo 12 November 26 4:25 PM at Las Vegas Raiders* Allegiant Stadium CBS 13 December 3 8:20 PM at Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field NBC 14 December 10 4:25 PM Buffalo Bills Arrowhead Stadium CBS 15 December 18 8:15 PM at New England Patriots Gillette Stadium ESPN 16 December 25 1:00 PM Las Vegas Raiders* Arrowhead Stadium CBS 17 December 31 4:25 PM Cincinnati Bengals Arrowhead Stadium CBS 18 January 6/7 TBD at Los Angeles Chargers* SoFi Stadium TBD

* = divisional rivals

How to watch the Chiefs' games during the 2023 season?

Most of the games will be available through the TV Channels CBS, FOX, NBC and ESPN all according to the day, Sundays are exclusive for one TV Channel while Mondays are for others.

They will play an international game in Germany against the Dolphins on November 5th, that game will be available to United States through NFL Network and Fubo.

The good news is that Fubo will offer almost all Kansas City Chiefs games during the 2023 season, plus they also have the NFL RedZone service available.

How to buy tickets to attend the Chiefs' games in 2023?

There are many ways to buy tickets to attend the games, the first option is through the official Chiefs' website at chiefs.com/tickets, on the other hand other vendors like stubhub.com and seatgeek.com have recurring offers for fans. The most recommended to save money are the season tickets.