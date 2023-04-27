Lamar Jackson signed a record-breaking deal with the Baltimore Ravens to become the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history. Find out here how much the QB makes per hour, day, week, month and year.

Lamar Jackson's salary at Ravens: How much does he make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

When it looked like they were heading towards a possible divorce, the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson found a way to stay together. It wasn't easy, but the team finally offered their quarterback the kind of contract he was looking for.

As a matter of fact, Jackson's new deal with the Ravens makes him the highest-paid signal-caller in NFL history. Not long ago, Jalen Hurts owned that record after signing a lucrative extension with the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, Hurts' contract apparently convinced Baltimore to break the bank for its star quarterback, who has been nothing but great since being selected 32nd overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Lamar Jackson's contract with the Baltimore Ravens

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, Lamar Jackson agreed on a five-year, $260 million contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens. The deal reportedly includes $185 million guaranteed.

How much does Lamar Jackson make a week?

With this new contract, Lamar Jackson' money average per year is $52 million. If we break it down on a monthly basis, Jackson would make $4.3 million a month. That would make it $1,083,333 a week; $154,761 a day; $6,448 an hour; $107 a minute; or $1.8 a second.