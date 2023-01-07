The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will take place at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Find out more about the predictions, odds, and how to watch it on TV or live stream online for free.

The Las Vegas Raiders will play vs the Kansas City Chiefs on Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season. This clash will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Read along to know more about the teams, predictions, odds, and how to watch this game. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial), an option that includes the NFLRedZone Channel to not miss any touchdown on Sundays.

The Raiders will finish on Saturday a very disappointing season that has the record at 6-10. They traded for DaVante Adams to pair him with his college quarterback, but that didn’t work as expected. Now, Derek Carr is on his way out of Las Vegas following a disastrous year for them. In this game Jarrett Stidham will be the starter again after his surprising performance vs the 49ers.

The Chiefs will be after the first seed in the AFC in this match. Given the league cancelled Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals, a win here will seal that spot for them. Kansas City are at 13-3, although they have struggled a bit to defeat weaker rivals late in the year. If they get a victory they will secure a bye week in the playoffs, so they have to make sure they stay on track.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs: Kick-Off Time

Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs will clash on Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Saturday, January 7 at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Australia: 8:30 AM (January 8)

Canada: 4:30 PM

China: 5:30 AM (January 8)

Germany: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 3:30 PM

UK: 9:30 PM

US: 4:30 PM (ET)

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN, TSN.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: ESPN, NFL Game Pass.

UK: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

US: fuboTV (free trial), ESPN, ABC.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as an uneven game with the Kansas City Chiefs being favored by 8.5 points. According to BetMGM, the Las Vegas Raiders are at -110 to cover the spread or +310 for a win by any score. The Kansas City Chiefs are at -110 against the spread or -400 if they get the victory by any margin. The over/under for this game was established at 52, with both at -110.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

In the list of services there is one called NFL RedZone. It is a great idea if you want to catch up with every game that takes place on Sundays, watching only the best plays. But it is not going to be available for this match. Although if you want to be ready for the playoffs keeping an eye on everything, you can get that here.