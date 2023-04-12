Aaron Jones has decided to stay with the Green Bay Packers by accepting a huge pay cut. The running back has revealed the reasons why he agreed to a new deal, sending a hidden message to Aaron Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers will have Aaron Jones back for the 2023 NFL campaign, and in the best terms possible. The running back accepted a huge pay cut, sending a message to Aaron Rodgers and his situation with the team.

Aaron Jones' history is remarkable. He was drafted in 2017 with the 182th-overall pick by the Packers. He quickly won the race against Ty Montgomery and Jamaal Williams to become the team's starting running back.

In six seasons at Green Bay, Jones has rushed for 5,284 yards and 43 touchdowns. However, running is not the only thing he knows how to do and he's also a very solid weapon by air, with 242 receptions for 1,843 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Aaron Jones reveals why he accepted a huge pay cut with the Packers

Those numbers previously mentioned are of a star running back. Jones completely changed the Packers' offense, being a double threat for any defense they face.

Even though Green Bay is extremely happy with Jones' performance, they had to reduce his salary. The running back was going to receive $16 million this year, but he accepted a pay cut to earn $11 million.

"This is home for me," Jones said, via Cody Krupp of FOX 11. "Those guys in the locker room, those are my brothers. The people upstairs, they believe in me, and they believed in me since I've gotten here.

"It just made sense, deal-wise. The market for running backs, there was a huge gap between $16 million and Christian McCaffrey, who's at $12 (million). I wouldn't say pay cut because I never made $11 million in my career, so this is still the most I've ever made, and it still has me as the second-highest paid for the backs, so it matched up with the market."

Jones mentioned he was comfortable with those $11 million in his pocket, sending a hidden message to Aaron Rodgers and his 3-year, $150,815,000 fully guaranteed contract the quarterback signed in 2022.

"I didn't want to be greedy," Jones added."I'm a team player. I want to help the team and help them get as many guys in here as we can. So, if that means freeing up a little money, then I will."