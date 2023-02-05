As it's been a tradition during the last years, the Pro Bowl was back prior to Super Bowl LVII which will be played between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, before that showdown with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the line, the stars from the NFC won over the AFC in Las Vegas.

In this 2023 edition, the Pro Bowl had a lot of changes. For the first time ever, the main event consisted of 7 on 7 flag-football games and we had a skills competition during the week. It's not the traditional AFC-NFC regular matchup anymore and the old days of Hawaii are over. It was a plan to avoid contact as much as possible.

However, believe it or not, there was a NFL star who got injured in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. Even without the contact. Read here to check out what happened to Myles Garrett and how long is he out.

Myles Garrett got injured at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Myles Garrett dislocated his toe during the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas. The Cleveland Browns confirmed that the X-rays came negative, but he might need a few weeks for rehabilitation.

During a relay race at an obstacle course, Myles Garrett participated in the task, but, when he finished, limped with the problem in his toe. This gauntlet was part of the skills' event schedule for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

The Pro Bowl has always been controversial, because many NFL stars decide not to participate precisely to avoid the risk of a big injury. The NFL is different to other leagues like the NBA, MLB or the NHL, considering an All-Star Game cannot be scheduled in the middle of the season.