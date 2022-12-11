It looks like the 49ers aren't suffering anymore without Jimmy G, another week with a solid win thanks to Purdy. Until now it is not clear what his future will be with the 49ers but thanks to him the franchise is closer to the playoffs.

The San Francisco 49ers (9-4-0) are closer than ever to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and it looks like they found the perfect replacement for Jimmy Garoppolo while he recovers from his foot injury.

Week 14 was going to be a big test not only for the whole roster but for their new starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, as everyone is confident that he is the man to lead the 49ers to the postseason.

Another perfect week for Purdy, this time against a big team like the Tampa Bay Buccanners and their quarterback Tom Brady, this time the 49ers won 35-7, second week in a row with 30+ points or more.

What record did Brock Purdy set by winning against Tom Brady?

Simple, Brock Purdy is the first rookie quarterback to win his first starting game against Tom Brady, other rookies lost their first game as starters against Brady. Before the 49ers win, the rookie quarterbacks were 0-6 against Brady.

Purdy was Mr Irrelevant during the 2022 NFL Draft, nobody trusted him at quarterback, but during his college years he was lethal playing for the Iowa State Cyclones with a record of 12,170 yards, 81 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.

The 49ers are NFC West Division leaders, it's highly likely they'll make the playoffs as a favorite if Purdy keeps playing like he did in Week 14.