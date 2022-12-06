The current season is about to end and all the teams are eager to win until the last game to reach the playoffs, but only a handful will make it. This is the list of teams eliminated from the playoffs race.

The 2022 NFL Playoffs are going to be much more exciting than last season knowing that a couple of 'underdogs' are playing better than ever and they are likely to make the playoffs and probably play in Super Bowl LVII.

Unfortunately during this season the defending champions, Los Angeles Rams, will not be able to defend their title since due to their losing record it is almost impossible for them to reach the playoffs.

Most of the big favorites are struggling to reach the playoffs, some will not be there, as is the case of the Green Bay Packers who are struggling to win games.

The updated list of the teams eliminated from the 2022 Playoff Race

The first on the list are the Chicago Bears, it was obvious that they were not going to make it to the playoffs this year since it seems that things are not working out as they wanted with Justin Fields.

1. Chicago Bears (NFC North)

2. Houston Texans (AFC South)

The playoffs begin in January 2023, in the middle of the month the Wild Card rounds (Jan. 14-16) will be played, while the Divisional Round will begin on January 21. Eight days later, on January 29, the Conference Championship games will be played.