Despite being projected as a top-5 pick, Kentucky star Will Levis spent the whole night in the green room, and we finally know why.

NFL Draft: ESPN reveals why no one picked Will Levis in the first round

Kentucky star Will Levis was one of the most polarizing prospects entering the NFL Draft. Some compared him to Josh Allen and saw him as a star; others didn't even think he was a first-round pick.

Fast forward to Draft day, and some boards had him as high as the No. 2 picks, with most analysts claiming he would be a top-5 selection. That wasn't the case, and he wasn't taken at all.

Levis was one of four players who didn't leave the green room, and it got harder to watch as the evening went by. Now, we finally know why the athletic freak out of Kentucky will have to wait until the second round.

NFL Teams Are Concerned About Will Levis' Toe

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, teams have serious concerns about a toe injury. Levis believes he won't need to undergo surgery or miss any time with it, but teams might feel otherwise.

"Will Levis’ left toe that caused him to miss two games last year was “problematic “ for one team that considered him. Levis says the “toe has healed” and good to go. Another team believes Levis could manage it but thought surgery would need discussion after season. Levis disagrees," Mortensen tweeted.

Levis Was Projected To Be A Top Pick

(Transcript via Bleacher Report)

"Levis' size (6'4", 229 lbs) and powerful arm raised his predraft profile, although concerns existed about his accuracy and mechanics.

Still, he was a popular prospect heading into Thursday night. He was lumped into a top-tier quartet alongside Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson. They went first, second and fourth overall, respectively, while Levis is still waiting to hear his name called."

It's not uncommon for quarterbacks to slip. Tom Brady was the 199th pick, Aaron Rodgers fell to 24th, and Lamar Jackson was literally the last pick of the first round. So, he could still turn out to be very good.