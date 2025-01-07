Josh Allen and Sean McDermott hope to stay focused on the 2024 NFL season for as long as possible with the playoffs just around the corner. But with other teams already thinking about next year, the Buffalo Bills are already facing the possibility of losing a key leader in 2025.

Now that the 2024 season is over for multiple teams, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady has been linked with various head coaching openings around the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars, for instance, confirmed that they requested to interview McDermott‘s assistant.

Apart from the Jaguars, Brady has reportedly drawn interest from the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears, who are also looking for a new head coach ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brady’s importance for Allen and McDermott on the Bills

Brady has become a valuable asset in Buffalo, helping the team to get the best of Allen in the last few years. After originally joining the Bills as quarterbacks coach in 2022, he proved to be an important member on McDermott’s staff when promoted to interim offensive coordinator in 2023.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady stands with Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 27, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Advertisement

Brady did such a good job that he became the permanent OC the following year, and is already getting calls to become a head coach in the NFL. Needless to say, losing him would be a huge blow both for Allen and McDermott.

Advertisement

see also From superstars to salary kings: The 25 NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks

Brady lets Allen, McDermott know his goal is to win Super Bowl in Buffalo

Even though watching other teams wanting to lure their sensational OC may cause concern, Brady is giving the Bills reasons for optimism. With the 2025 NFL playoffs right around the corner, he let everyone know that his priority is to help Buffalo win a highly-desired Super Bowl.

Advertisement

“There really doesn’t need to be much of a balance because my focus is strictly on trying to win Super Bowl here and us trying to find a way to win this game this week,” Brady told reporters on Monday.

see also The 19 NFL's highest-paid coaches: Unveiling the league's top contracts

Per NFL rules, teams interested in hiring Brady will have to wait until next week to interview the Bills OC. This allows him to stay completely focused on the upcoming playoff game against the Denver Broncos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The reality of it is some of the interviews, if interviews happen would be next week, so nothing for me to even think about right now and just focus on Denver“, added Brady, who also admitted he’d like to be a head coach in the NFL. “Do I aspire to be a head coach? Yeah, I would love to, given the right opportunity. I’m honored to even [have] the name be thrown out there, but right now, my focus is find a way to win a football game this week.”