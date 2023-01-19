Just like every year, the National Football League will have several regular-season games played overseas, with five teams heading to the old continent.

That's just another way of taking the game to new horizons.

American Football continues to become more popular outside of U.S. soil. What seemed like utopia decades ago is now a reality, with more and more completely sold-out games every time the players set foot overseas.

Notably, the fans in Europe will get to watch some of the league's most prominent stars next season, including multiple perennial MVP candidates, as the league has already revealed the teams that will play overseas in 2023.

NFL Announces Teams For 2023 International Games

Notably, the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, and Tennesee Titans will play in Europe next season. The Jaguars will return to Wembley Stadium as per usual, while the Bills and Titans will play at Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

As for the Chiefs and Patriots, they're expected to take their talents to Germany, with Munich and Frankfurt as the designated cities to host NFL games for the next four years. Notably, both teams are a part of the NFL's International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) program.

"Growing the league and our sport internationally is a major strategic priority for the NFL, and we are excited to again be playing five games outside of the United States in 2023," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, Major Events & International. "We know how important live regular season games are to our passionate global fans and we thank our clubs for their strong, long-term commitment to this important initiative. Interest in our game globally is at an all-time high, and we look forward to returning to the UK and Germany in 2023 with some of the most iconic clubs and stars in the NFL."

While the exact dates, matchups, and kick-off times have yet to be announced and will most likely depend on the regular-season calendar, fans can already register and enter the waiting list for tickets by clicking on this link.