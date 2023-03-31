The 2023 NFL season is warming up and the San Francisco 49ers must make a tough decision between Trey Lance, Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold, but Kyle Shanahan has now shared a massive hint on who's set to be the starting quarterback.

The San Francisco 49ers will have three very good options for the starting quarterback role. As of today, Trey Lance, Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold are available for Kyle Shanahan, but the head coach seems to have it very clear who's going to begin the season.

Last season, the 49ers had a rough time with their quarterbacks. Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo got injured, so Brock Purdy had to step up and take the team.

Unfortunately, Purdy also got injured in the Playoffs and it is uncertain if he's healthy enough to return this offseason. Now, they have added a new quarterback and Shanahan got real on Darnold's chances to start.

Kyle Shanahan gives massive hint on 49ers' future starter

Kyle Shanahan is going to make one of the toughest decisions of his career so far. The head coach will have to choose between Trey Lance, Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback role, but he seems to know who's going to begin the season.

As Trey Lance and Brock Purdy are still recovering from their injuries, Kyle Shanahan is set to use Sam Darnold as starter. That's why the 49ers protected themselves and signed the former first-round pick.

"That's why he went as the third pick in the draft," Shanahan said, via Pro Football Talk. "When you study his play, you can see it too. I don't think he's always been in the best situations, which is tough for quarterbacks. It's tough for all players, but it is one position, and it depends on the other 10 guys around you, too.

"And I think Sam has played and done some really good things in this league, but hasn't won a ton of games and been thrown in some situations where you're going to keep both teams in the game because you got to keep slinging that ball and give your team a chance to win. And so, you don't always have the best stats, but you see the ability. And he's always had that ability since his first year in college when we started watching him, and there's no reason he can't do it."