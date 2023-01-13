It's been a rollercoaster year for rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who went from being 'Mr. Irrelevant' to a pivotal element for the 49ers' run to the playoffs. Here's what he said about his upcoming postseason debut.

The quarterback situation at the 49ers has taken too many twists throughout 2022. Jimmy Garoppolo was the subject of a months-long saga regarding his future before agreeing to a one-year deal as Trey Lance's backup, before an injury crisis saw San Francisco turn its attention to its third-string QB.

In a shocking turn of events, Niners ended up calling Brock Purdy's number. Purdy, selected in the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, was never expected to be behind center this year, let alone in a playoff game.

However, the 23-year-old signal-caller stepped up when the 49ers needed him the most and now is about to lead their offense in the postseason. Ahead of the Wild Card game against the Seahawks, Purdy shared his feelings on playing in his first NFL playoffs.

Brock Purdy addresses unexpected NFL playoffs debut

“Right now, I’m looking at it like, ‘Man, we’ve got the Seahawks,’” Purdy said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Yes, it’s the playoffs, but for myself, I’ve got to do my job. I’m not trying to think about this storybook ending [or] anything like that. It’s, ‘Man, I’ve got a great defense I’ve got to play on [Saturday].’ I’ve got to do my job in terms of getting the guys the ball, and all that will fall into place. I’m definitely thankful for everything that has happened, but we still have a ways to go.”

“I don’t try to get wrapped up in any of that kind of stuff,” Purdy added. “For me, I’ve got to win. As good of a team that we have, I’ve got to just come in, do my job, and let everything else fall into place. … I don’t want to get wrapped up in all that stuff. It will happen if it happens. Whoever wins it, wins it. Great. But I’m just trying to be where I’m at, be where my feet are at.”

Purdy is not letting the praise or the results go to his head, which speaks very highly of him. After all, everything he's done so far will only matter if his team wins. It may be unfair, but that's how football works.