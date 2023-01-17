The 2022 NFL campaign was not the best for the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers. Amid the rumors of the quarterback leaving the NFC North for 2023, he has revealed where he wants to play next season.

It is clear that the Green Bay Packers were far from the expectations for the 2022 campaign. The fans are wondering if Aaron Rodgers should return for the 2023 season and now the quarterback has revealed where he wants to play this year.

When Aaron Rodgers decided to stay in Green Bay for the 2022 season, everyone thought they would compete for a place in the Playoffs. Unfortunately, they couldn't even make it to the Super Wild Card round and were quickly eliminated.

After this terrible situation for the team, fans are wondering if Rodgers will continue with them. Now, the quarterback has openly talked about it and got real on where he wants to play in 2023.

Aaron Rodgers gives a hint about his next team for 2023

Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks the NFL has had recently. He has one Super Bowl ring, but he wants to fight for another one and even become the MVP of the league.

Speaking in the Pat McAfee show, Aaron Rodgers was questioned about what will be his next step. The quarterback didn't share the team's name, but gave a massive hint about what he wants from his next club.

"I think I can win MVP again in the right situation.. is that Green Bay or somewhere else," Rodgers said about his future. "I'm not sure and there's more conversations to be had."

Once the 2022 season ended for the Packers, the most common question was about Rodgers' future. The team gave him a huge 3-year contract that links him with the NFC North squad until 2026, but a change might be the best option for both parties for the 2023 campaign.