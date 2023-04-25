Are the New York Jets favorites to win the Super Bowl 2024? Well, Aaron Rodgers' trade has managed to boost their odds of winning the Vince Lombardi trophy this season.

The New York Jets have acquired Aaron Rodgers in a blockbuster trade from the Green Bay Packers. The veteran quarterback has boosted his new team's odds of winning the Super Bowl 2024 in a massive change no one expected.

Aaron Rodgers will replace Zach Wilson as the Jets starting quarterback this season. New York finally reached an agreement with the Packers, who even reconsidered their demands in order to trade the four-time NFL MVP.

Jets increase their odds of winning the Super Bowl 2024 after Aaron Rodgers' trade

Are the New York Jets the favorites for the 2023 NFL season? No, but they have increased their odds a lot after the AFC East team sealed the trade with the Packers for Aaron Rodgers.

Before the announcement, the Jets had a +2500 on winning the Super Bowl 2024 (per BetMGM). Once the news came up, this number changed to +1400, which puts them in the 6th position of favorites to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy.

According to the oddsmakers, the Kansas City Chiefs (+650) are still the favorites to get the back-to-back title. Buffalo Bills (+850), Cincinnati Bengals (+900), Philadelphia Eagles (+900) and San Francisco 49ers (+900) complete the top-5.

