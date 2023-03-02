Alvin Kamara is facing a huge problem. The New Orleans Saints running back will go to trial after pleading not guilty for battery charges after he was accused for an incident on February, 2022.

NFL News | Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty for battery charges: When will he go to trial?

A new episode of Alvin Kamara's off-the field problems has arrived. This Thursday, the New Orleans Saints running back pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit battery and substantial bodily harm charges for an incident that occurred in February 2022.

On February 15, Kamara was indicted by a Clark County (Nevada) courthouse for an alleged assault on Feb. 5, 2022. This happened during last year's Pro Bowl weekend at Las Vegas.

According to reports, Kamara, along with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men, attacked Darnell Greene outside an elevator. The alleged victim identified the Saints player and then cameras spotted the other three persons mentioned.

Alvin Kamara will go to trial after pleading not guilty for battery charges

Alvin Kamara, 27, will go to trial for battery and substantial bodily harm charges. Alongside Chris Lammons and two other men, Alvin allegedly assaulted Darnell Greene outside an elevator at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on the morning of Feb. 5, 2022.

On February 16, Kamara, Lammons, and the other two men were indicted by a Clark County courthouse. This Thursday, the running back pleaded not guilty, which means he'll go to trial on July 31.

According to police reports, Darnell Greene suffered an orbital fracture on his right eye after the four men attacked him. He filed a filed a civil lawsuit in Louisiana that seeks $10 million in damages and a jury trial.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport informed that if Kamara's trial finds the running back guilty, a disciplinary measure by the NFL would likely come for him for the 2023 season.