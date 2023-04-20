Even though Tom Brady asked for Antonio Brown at the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the wide receiver doesn't like the former quarterback at all, but he has a big reason behind his hate.

When Tom Brady asked the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign Antonio Brown, everyone thought it was because of their friendship, However, the wide receiver has finally now explained what changed and why does he hates the former quarterback so much.

In 2019, Brady asked the Patriots to give him a new wide receiver. After a long search, they found Antonio Brown. It was not the best relationship, but the quarterback really liked the skills of the former Pittsburgh Steelers player to keep him in the roster.

Antonio Brown reveals the reason why he hates Tom Brady

Last year, Antonio Brown started a war against Tom Brady. The wide receiver even mocked the legendary quarterback after he got divorced from Gisele Bundchen, but it was not the only comment he had for his former teammate.

During the entire 2022, the wide receiver attacked Brady. It was uncertain why, but now Antonio Brown has revealed why he's so mad at the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

"After we get the ring in [2020], the next year, I'm the last guy that signed," Brown in an interview on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast. "My agent, Ed Wasielewski, is getting called, cursed out by Tom Brady over 'Why is he pushing back for the contract for scraps?' Imagine if you heard that, the same guy that brought you in to win a ring, the same agent he told you to hook up with to get the deal, is now telling me, the guy's calling him ... cursing him out about scraps of a contract."

It was not easy for the Buccaneers to solve Brown's situation. They had to rebuild a lot of contracts, including Rob Gronkowski's, so at the wide receiver received a deal worth up to $3.1 million, which he didn't like at all.

"I give everyone their props from a team standpoint, as far as the team, but you know, we all got our own agendas in the midst of the team," Brown said. "So when you're an older player, you getting deals like that ...