Not everyone has to stick to their birth name. Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, there will be a huge change regarding the name of an Arizona Cardinals wide receiver, who will be known from now on as "Chosen".

The 2022 NFL season was a complete disaster for the Arizona Cardinals. They ended at the bottom of the NFC West, which led to several changes in their coaching staff for the 2023 campaign.

But some players may have misunderstood what the front office meant with the word "changes". Now, one of their wide receivers will have to be called by a different name as he has decided to change his original first name.

Cardinals WR Robbie Anderson changes his first name to "Chosen"

The upcoming practices for the Cardinals in the offseason will definitely be very interesting. Players will have a "new" teammate as one of them won't have the same name that he had in 2022.

Robbie Anderson has revealed he has legally changed his first name to "Chosen". The reason is still unkwon, but he may have done it to increase his confidence towards the 2023 season.

It is the second time Anderson has changed his name. In 2021, he made a minor alteration, switching from "Robby" to "Robbie". However, that name only lasted one year, as he has now chosen to be called "Chosen" by his teammates and the Cardinals coaching staff.