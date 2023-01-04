Week 17's MNF had one of the worst moments in football history. Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the game and Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals' head coach, opened up on this frightening incident.

During the first quarter of the Bills vs. Bengals Week 17's matchup, Damar Hamlin received a hit on his chest by Tee Higgins. He instantly fell to the ground and medical staff had to apply CPR on him.

Of course it was a scary moment for everyone. Players of both teams were concerned about Hamlin's health and also the coaches, who decided not to continue with the game.

Zac Taylor opens up on Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

Zac Taylor, Bengals' head coach, was in communication with the referees in order to see what would happen with the game. But he had it very clear and knew that the match was the least important topic in that moment.

"It's bigger than football. I think Cincinnati and Buffalo are similar in that way and what the communities are about," said Taylor about the support the city of Cincinnati has shown to Hamlin. "Thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and the Bills organizations. It’ll be a great day when he’s able to see all of the support that he’s been given."

Since the episode, fans started to donate money to Hamlin's charity. He and his family have received a lot of support as he's still in critical condition in the hospital.