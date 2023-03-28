The San Francisco 49ers have a decision to make at quarterback, with both Brock Purdy and Trey Lance in line to take the offensive reins.

The 49ers are officially starting a new era at quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo is no longer in the Bay area, not even for a backup role, so the battle for the job will be between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance.

The former has been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL last year, having led the Niners to a deep playoff run against all odds. Purdy had entered the league as 'Mr. Irrelevant', but his rookie season proved everyone wrong.

On the other hand, Lance is the quarterback San Francisco gave up a lot for. With the 2023 NFL season drawing nearer, 49ers general manager John Lynch explained who he expects under center in Week 1.

49ers GM admits he sees Brock Purdy as QB1

"I think Brock has earned the right with the way he played that he's probably the leader in the clubhouse at that," Lynch said, via ESPN. "I'll let Kyle make those kinds of decisions but I know when we talk, Brock has probably earned that right to be the guy. If we were to line up, he'd probably take that first snap.

"We've always said we don't care where you were drafted, if you were drafted, that's always been our stance," Lynch added. "It's what we believe in. I think both things can be true. We're still very excited about Trey but I think the way Brock played, he probably has earned that right to be the guy. But it's certainly a competition, we'll always have that. Again, these are decisions Kyle makes but I know in our discussions, this is the way we're talking."

Purdy has certainly made a case to win the job, since he did much better (with far less expectations) than Lance. Even so, Lance will get his chance to prove his worth during the offseason program.