The Denver Broncos are seeking a significant change this year, as Russell Wilson struggled during his first season with the team. To bolster the offense, the front office has signed one of the quarterback's former teammates.

Russell Wilson wants to succeed at Colorado this year. After a very disappointing 2022 NFL season, the Denver Broncos have signed one of the quarterback's former teammates to improve their offense for the 2023 campaign.

In 2022, Russell Wilson moved to Denver in order to play for the Broncos in a blockbuster trade with the Seahawks. There were high hopes regarding this move, but the quarterback was not able to succeed and the team finished the season at the bottom of the AFC West.

After the team lived an absolute nightmare last year, their front office wants to have a different 2023. For this reason, they are making a lot of changes in the roster in order to offer more weapons to Wilson.

Russell Wilson will meet at Denver with a former teammate

Russell Wilson lived his best years so far with the Seattle Seahawks. He won one Super Bowl with the NFC West squad, but in 2022 he was traded to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade.

Unfortunately, Wilson's first season at Colorado resulted in a disappointing 5-12 record. Nevertheless, the Broncos believe he has the potential to turn things around and lead the team to victory in the AFC West this year.

For this reason, the front office decided to sign one of his former teammates at Seattle, and he knows him very well. The Broncos added Kyle Fuller, who played with Wilson for three seasons in the Seahawks.

The center has only started 12 games in his five-year NFL career. Sean Payton, the team's head coach, asked the team to sign Fuller to make Wilson feel more comfortable..