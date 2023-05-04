The Cleveland Browns don't have the best luck in the NFL Drafts. Now, it has been reported that their fourth-round pick told the entire league that his biggest dream was to be an NBA player.

It is known that the Cleveland Browns have a rough time when it comes to draft college prospects. Well, this year was not the exception. Dawand Jones, their fourth-round pick, told the entire league that his biggest dream was to become a pro... but in the NBA.

In the modern era, the Browns have had the worst luck when it comes to selecting players in the draft. Even though they have had high picks, those prospects have not lived up to expectations, and their careers have ended quickly.

Browns' fourth-round pick wanted to be an NBA player

Whenever college players put their names on the list for the NFL Draft, everyone assumes that they want to play football. However, Dawand Jones apparently preferred another sport: basketball.

In the fourth round of the NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones. They want to give more protection to Deshaun Watson, and he did a really good job with the Buckeyes.

According to SI.com, Jones told the entire league that his dream was to be an NBA player. He immediately refused these reports on Twitter, "False like where do y'all get this information from."

However, the Browns didn't take him off their draft board and are confident he will leave everything on the field to prove that those reports were wrong.