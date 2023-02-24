With Tom Brady officially retiring from football, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians had his say on who should be the team's next starting quarterback.

Tom Brady's retirement leaves a huge vacancy in the NFL, but especially in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers had nothing to worry about at quarterback for the last three years, so finding another dependable starter won't be easy.

Brady was a massive addition for the Bucs in 2020, helping the team win its second Super Bowl in his very first year away from New England. Though his last season wasn't great, his presence brought relief.

Now the Bucs have a big decision to make but don't have enough cap space to target an expensive signal-caller. That's why 2021 second-rounder Kyle Trask is expected to be promoted to QB1, and according to Bruce Arians, he'll do just fine.

Bruce Arians believes Bucs will be fine with Kyle Trask

"I think we're in good hands with Kyle Trask," Arians said Wednesday on 'The Rich Eisen Show,' via CBS Sports. "I love Kyle, he's been there two years now. ... Blaine Gabbert was a great mentor for him. But just like three years ago, you've got to search what's behind door No. 2. Three years ago, we never would've guessed Tom Brady was behind door No. 2. So you do your research, you do all your homework, and then you decide what's best for you. But right now, I'm very comfortable if Kyle's our guy.

"... He's worked extremely hard every single day. He's got all the size, he's got the arm, he's got the stature of what we like. And he's mobile. Now, he's not a burner, but he's mobile enough to do some things. Looking at all the young quarterbacks today, he's not 4.5 [-second] Jalen Hurts-type of guy, but he can do a lot of things that help us win, especially with the players around him."

The Bucs may explore the free agency before making a decision, but Trask looks like a realistic candidate to win the job. After all, he's been with the Bucs long enough to get an opportunity.