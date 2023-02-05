Tom Brady's retirement was a big impact for everyone, including his former teammates. Tristan Wirfs, who covered him as left tackle in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has sent an emotional message to the quarterback after he decided to put an end on his career.

Some might say Tom Brady is one of the greatest NFL players of all time, specially his former teammates. Now, Tristan Wirfs, his left tackle at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has shared an emotional message to the quarterback on his retirement.

Brady decided to put an end on his career 'for good' this time. The 45-year-old quarterback said goodbye to football after a disappointing season with the Buccaneers, which of course was not the way he would have wanted it to be.

In this last campaign, the Bucs were eliminated in the Divisional round and it led to Tom Brady's decision. So now, Wirfs, his former teammate, sent him an emotional message about how he felt playing alongside him.

Tristan Wirfs' emotional farewell for Tom Brady

Tristan Wirfs arrived to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, the same year Brady signed with them. The 1st-round pick was able to play with a true legend, which of course was very significant for him.

"From what I've seen, everybody is really grateful," Wirfs said Saturday. "Grateful to have been able to play with him. He's the greatest of all time. I was really happy to get to protect him for as long as I did.

"I hope I made him proud. I hope I did alright. But I'm just really happy for him."