A new era will begin at Florida. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to sign Baker Mayfield as Tom Brady's replacement, leading to the former Los Angeles Rams quarterback getting brutally honest on taking his job.

Baker Mayfield doesn't have an easy task this year. The former Los Angeles Rams quarterback will take the job Tom Brady left at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now he got brutally honest on replacing the legendary player.

After 23 successful seasons, Tom Brady decided to end his football career. This had a major impact on the Buccaneers as they were not really prepared for a quarterback change so soon.

In this free agency market, the Buccaneers found Baker Mayfield to be Brady's replacement. Of course everybody will compare the former 1st-overall pick to Tom, but he has a very solid answer to that.

Baker Mayfield shares honest thought on replacing Tom Brady

Baker Mayfield has one of the most difficult tasks for any quarterback: to be Tom Brady's replacement. Cam Newton failed with this mission at the New England Patriots, but will the fate be the same for the former Rams player?

After Brady decided to retire for good, the Buccaneers had to find a new quarterback to fill the position. Mayfield was the best option for them in financial terms, but they also expect huge things from the 2018 1st-overall pick.

Even though Mayfield will have to prove himself for the Bucs fans, he knows there's a huge difference between him and Brady. That's why the 27-year-old shared a honest confession on the comparisons between him and Tom.

"Listen, I'm never going to be Tom Brady," Mayfield said. "There's a reason he's won so many Super Bowls. He's the greatest of all time. There's no doubt about that. I'm not going to try to be Tom. I'm going to be me. That's what has gotten me to this point. We're going to do it differently, but that's what makes this league so special. Everybody puts their own touch on it."