The 45-year-old is expected to play at least one more season in order to fight for another title. But this ambition is what scares his dad the most despite Tom Brady's great shape.

Tom Brady's dad reveals his son's ambition is what scares him the most

A dad's biggest dream is to see his son succeed, and even more if he becomes one of the greatest players of all time. But in some cases, ambition could be more harmful that it seems.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter revealed a conversation he had with Tom Brady Sr. before his son won the Super Bowl LVI. Of course his dad was proud of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, but also worried.

“The night before the game, I happen to meet up with Tom Brady’s dad and asked him what he thought about the game, the opportunity to win again,” Carter told Kay Adams of FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams”. “He said the only thing he’s worried about is the kid, the kid won’t go home. He said ‘the kid is outside still playing, and he won’t come in. It’s raining, everything.’ He said, ‘I am only afraid the kid won’t stop playing even if he wins.'”