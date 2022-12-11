Tom Brady is going to be the most attractive player in the 2023 NFL free-agency. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has a very ambitious plan in order to continue his career and fight for his eight Super Bowl ring.

As the 2022 NFL regular season comes to an end, Tom Brady is already thinking ahead. Now is time for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to take a decision for 2023, but he already has a plan for next year, and it is a very ambitious one.

It is a very important moment for Tom Brady and his career. The 45-year-old took the decision this year to come back for his 23rd season, but unfortunately things have not been the best with the Buccaneers.

It seems like Tampa Bay is going to the Playoffs, but it is uncertain if they can fight for something bigger. That's why Tom Brady is already thinking in 2023 and what's going to be his next step.

Tom Brady's plan for the free-agency includes a huge surprise

The 2023 NFL free-agency is going to be a wild one. Huge names are going to end their contract with their teams and will have to look for another landing spot, and Tom Brady is one of those.

As his contract with the Buccaneers ends in the 2022 season, Tom Brady will be free to sign with another team. He could also stay with Tampa Bay as he has a very good relationship with the Glazer family and they could convince him to play another year for them.

In recent years, multiple reports said that Tom Brady could be returning to the New England Patriots in 2023 and retire where it all started. The AFC East team has a strong offensive line, which is one of the main requests the quarterback has had in his 23 years in the NFL.

According to NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Tom Brady's plans for 2023 includes everything. Yes, the quarterback is open to hear offers from the 32 teams and see which one is the best.

As time goes by, of course retirement is alwasy another option for him. The 45-year-old has said multiple times that he wants another Super Bowl ring to end his successful career, so it is unlikely that he quits without even fighting for it.