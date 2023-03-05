The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking for a new quarterback for the 2023 NFL season. The NFC South team may have found their two main options to replace Tom Brady and both are huge surprises.

Tom Brady's retirement left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers adrift. The NFC South squad is looking for his replacement and they have two surprising options prepared to lead the team in the 2023 NFL season.

A new era will begin at Tampa this year. After having Tom Brady as quarterback for three seasons, they need a new player to replace him after he decided to retire at the end of the 2022 campaign.

According to reports, the Super Bowl LV champions have already started their search in the free agency and will pursue two players from the NFC West to replace the legendary quarterback.

Buccaneers want to replace Tom Brady with two surprising options

It won't be easy for the Buccaneers to replace Tom Brady. The 45-year-old quarterback gave them a Super Bowl in his first season at Tampa Bay after a long 18 year drought.

After using the veteran quarterback for three years, the Buccaneers are interested in two experienced players in order to avoid starting over with a rookie in the 2023 season.

For this reason, the Buccaneers are interested in two pending free agents: Baker Mayfield and Drew Lock. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the NFC South team will try to add one of them if they don't continue with the Rams and Seahawks, respectively.

Rumors said that Tampa Bay was also interested in Jimmy Garoppolo, but it seems like the Las Vegas Raiders are winning the race to add the two-time Super Bowl champion.